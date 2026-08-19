CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Crash Champions Service Advisor Program Passes 300 Graduates

Crash Champions Service Advisor Program Passes 300 Graduates

By Leave a Comment

Crash Champions on Aug. 17 said 304 associates have graduated from its Associate Service Advisor Program, the company’s internal development track for employees moving into full-time service advisor positions.

“Surpassing 300 graduates is an exciting milestone because it represents hundreds of associates who have taken an important step forward in their careers,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “This mentorship program is about creating opportunities for our people while building a strong pipeline of talented Service Advisors who can make an immediate impact across our organization.”

The program pairs on-the-job experience with mentorship to prepare employees for

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey