Crash Champions Service Advisor Program Passes 300 Graduates

Crash Champions on Aug. 17 said 304 associates have graduated from its Associate Service Advisor Program, the company’s internal development track for employees moving into full-time service advisor positions.

“Surpassing 300 graduates is an exciting milestone because it represents hundreds of associates who have taken an important step forward in their careers,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “This mentorship program is about creating opportunities for our people while building a strong pipeline of talented Service Advisors who can make an immediate impact across our organization.”

The program pairs on-the-job experience with mentorship to prepare employees for