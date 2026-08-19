Collision Repair Industry Production Up Slightly in June

June production edged above May as both hours worked and employment increased, but remained below year-ago levels. Wages set records for production employees and for all employees.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the preliminary June collision repair employment, hours worked and wages indicated production was up compared to May but down from June 2025. Monthly production has been down in 11 of the past 12 months compared to the previous year.

The industry’s total production, which we define as the total average weekly hours per month