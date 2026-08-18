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GCIA August 20 Online Session to Examine Supplement Approval Delays

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The Georgia Collision Industry Association will host an online discussion of delays in the supplement approval process Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

The session, titled “The Supplement Bottleneck: How Delayed Approvals Hurt Shops, Customers, and Insurers,” runs on Zoom as part of the association’s GCIA After Hours series. Micki Woods, chief executive officer of Micki Woods Marketing and host of the Body Bangin’ Podcast, will host. Woods is a former collision repair facility owner.

Approval turnaround on supplements is one of the few claims-process variables that registers directly in cycle time, rental duration and customer satisfaction scores, and

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