Crash Champions Opens Sixth South Carolina Location

Crash Champions has opened a collision repair center at 1640 Airport Blvd. in West Columbia, S.C., its sixth location in the state and part of a national network the company says now exceeds 650 repair centers in 38 states.

The 16,000-square-foot facility sits near Columbia Metropolitan Airport and extends a South Carolina footprint the Chicago-based multiple shop operator has built largely through acquisition.

“Expanding the Crash Champions brand in this market is an important step for us,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “We’re proud to officially open the doors of this state-of-the-art facility and extend our