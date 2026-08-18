Car ADAS Solutions Adds East Tennessee Calibration Center to Network

Car ADAS Solutions has added a licensee calibration center in Maryville, Tenn., its second Tennessee location, operated by National Calibration Alliance at 1725 William Blount Drive.

The center is owned by Zach Stinnett, who operates Stinnett Collision, a family-owned East Tennessee collision repair business, and is led by Wesley Wilkerson, a collision repair veteran with more than three decades in the industry who serves as lead calibration and diagnostic technician. It serves collision repair facilities and glass shops across East Tennessee with ADAS calibrations, diagnostics and post-collision repair services.

The Maryville center adds dedicated, OEM-compliant calibration capacity to a market