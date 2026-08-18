Auto Insurance Shopping Growth Slows in Second Quarter as Exclusive Agents Retake Channel Lead

Nearly half of all policies in force were shopped in the previous 12 months even as year-over-year growth cooled to 1.4%.

U.S. auto insurance shopping grew 1.4% year over year in the second quarter of 2026 and new policy growth eased to 3.3%, according to data released Aug. 17 by LexisNexis Risk Solutions. Both slowed from the first quarter, when shopping grew 3.2% and new policy growth reached 3.6%.

The deceleration is steeper measured against the year-ago period. As CollisionWeek reported in August 2025, second-quarter 2025 shopping growth reached 9.4% — roughly seven times the current rate.

The slowdown points