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Parts Authority Acquires NPW Companies

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The deal added 46 locations, pushing the aftermarket distributor’s network to nearly 325 branches.

Parts Authority has acquired NPW Companies, a family-owned Miami-based warehouse distributor of traditional, engine and performance parts, adding 46 locations to a network that now totals nearly 325 branches, the company said Aug. 11.

The acquisition carries Parts Authority into five states where it did not previously operate and thickens its branch coverage across the Southeast.

“NPW’s locations are a natural complement to our existing footprint, allowing us to put more inventory closer to the customers of both companies,” said Clark Hale, chief executive officer of

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