Illinois Governor Signs Auto Insurance Right to Appraisal Law

Public Act 104-0767 requires an appraisal provision in policies carrying first-party physical damage coverage beginning July 1, 2027.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed House Bill 4160 into law Aug. 7, establishing a statutory right to appraisal for disputes over the amount of a loss on automobile physical damage claims. The measure, now Public Act 104-0767, adds a new Section 398 to the Illinois Insurance Code and takes effect July 1, 2027.

Vehicle owners and the collision repair facilities documenting their repairs gain a binding, deadline-driven alternative to litigation when a carrier’s number differs from a shop’s estimate or an owner’s