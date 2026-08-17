Illinois Governor Signs Auto Insurance Right to Appraisal Law

Public Act 104-0767 requires an appraisal provision in policies carrying first-party physical damage coverage beginning July 1, 2027.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed House Bill 4160 into law Aug. 7, establishing a statutory right to appraisal for disputes over the amount of a loss on automobile physical damage claims. The measure, now Public Act 104-0767, adds a new Section 398 to the Illinois Insurance Code and takes effect July 1, 2027.
Vehicle owners and the collision repair facilities documenting their repairs gain a binding, deadline-driven alternative to litigation when a carrier’s number differs from a shop’s estimate or an owner’s
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