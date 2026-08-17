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Collision Repair Education Foundation’s 24th Annual Golf Fundraiser Raises More Than $145,000

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Total tops the 2025 event by roughly $25,000.

The Collision Repair Education Foundation’s 24th Annual Golf Fundraiser, co-hosted by PPG Automotive Finishes, raised more than $145,000 for collision repair education programs. The event drew 125 golfers to Seven Bridges Golf Club in Woodridge, Ill., on July 21.

CREF is the collision industry’s primary philanthropic channel to high school and college repair training programs, and its scholarships, grants and in-kind donation programs supply much of the entry-level technician pipeline that collision repair facilities and insurers depend on amid a persistent workforce shortage. The golf fundraiser is the foundation’s single largest annual

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