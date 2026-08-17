Automotive Recyclers Association Challenges GM Prohibition on Recycled OEM Parts

Trade group argues the automaker’s own ADAS inspection and calibration standards undercut a ban based on where a part came from.

The Automotive Recyclers Association said it disagrees with General Motors’ collision position statement barring the use of recycled original equipment parts, arguing that the automaker applies one standard to components already on a collision-damaged vehicle and a stricter one to identical components harvested from another vehicle.

The statement at issue, titled “Use of Genuine GM Original Equipment Parts,” carries a March 9 date and prohibits salvage, recycled and aftermarket parts on Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles. ARA issued