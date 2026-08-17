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ASE Connects Offers Free Memberships to Shops Supporting Technician Pay Data Research

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Shops and dealerships that complete the Industry Data Exchange survey on pay, benefits and company policies receive full platform access through Dec. 31.

ASE Connects, the workforce platform formerly known as WrenchWay, said Aug. 13 it will provide free memberships through Dec. 31, 2026, to any shop or dealership that completes the technician pay, benefits and company policy sections of its Industry Data Exchange.

“Shops have been making some of their biggest decisions around technician pay and benefits based on guesswork,” said Dave Johnson, president and CEO of ASE. “The only way to fix that is to get enough real

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