AASP/NJ Sets Sept. 24 Safety Inspection Course Ahead of License Renewal Deadline

The session at a Wall Township ADAS calibration center falls in the final week before New Jersey auto body repair licenses come due for renewal.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will hold a vehicle safety inspection training course Sept. 24 at Dashlight Solutions in Wall Township, N.J., and attendees will receive a certificate that counts toward 2026 New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Auto Body Repair License renewal.

New Jersey ties auto body facility licensure to documented training. MVC full service license requirements call for evidence that at least one employee, or 10% of employees, whichever