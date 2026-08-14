U.S. Length of Rental Holds at 15.1 Days in Second Quarter

Result ends run of year-over-year declines.

Length of rental for collision-related rentals in the United States averaged 15.1 days in the second quarter of 2026, unchanged from the same quarter of 2025, according to data from Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

The flat reading marks the first second-quarter comparison without a decline since 2022, when length of rental rose 4.5 days on the post-pandemic effects of constrained vehicle production and supply chain disruption. After three years in which rental duration fell in every second-quarter comparison, the metric has stopped contracting. Rental duration tracks how long a vehicle sits in the repair process, so