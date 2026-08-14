Quality Collision Group Names Paul Williams Chief Operating Officer

Quality Collision Group has named Paul Williams chief operating officer, giving the McKinney, Texas-based operator of OEM-certified collision repair centers a dedicated operations executive over a portfolio of more than 100 locations in 13 states.

Williams will serve on QCG’s executive leadership team and oversee operations across the company’s collision repair brands. Operations leadership has become a pressure point for certified-repair consolidators, which must standardize manufacturer-required procedures, equipment and training across geographically dispersed locations while competing for technicians in the same labor market as dealership and independent shops.

Williams