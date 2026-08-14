CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Quality Collision Group Names Paul Williams Chief Operating Officer

Quality Collision Group Names Paul Williams Chief Operating Officer

By Leave a Comment

Quality Collision Group has named Paul Williams chief operating officer, giving the McKinney, Texas-based operator of OEM-certified collision repair centers a dedicated operations executive over a portfolio of more than 100 locations in 13 states.

Paul Williams was named chief operating officer at Quality Collision Group.

Williams will serve on QCG’s executive leadership team and oversee operations across the company’s collision repair brands. Operations leadership has become a pressure point for certified-repair consolidators, which must standardize manufacturer-required procedures, equipment and training across geographically dispersed locations while competing for technicians in the same labor market as dealership and independent shops.

Williams

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey