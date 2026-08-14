Fix Network Names Uniparts, Unipièce Preferred OEM Parts Suppliers in Canada

Fix Network has signed agreements with Uniparts OEM Canada and Unipièce O.E.M. establishing a preferred OEM parts supply program for Fix Auto, ProColor Collision and Collision Repair Experts facilities across Canada, the franchisor said Aug. 13.

The arrangement routes franchisee parts procurement through a distribution network the two companies say reaches more than 550 partner dealerships representing all automotive manufacturers.

Parts availability and repair complexity are persistent constraints on cycle time in Canadian collision repair. A preferred-supply channel that consolidates account setup, dealer communication, pricing and back-order searches addresses the administrative work that determines whether an OEM part arrives in