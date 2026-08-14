Crash Champions Renews CCC Agreement, Expands AI Estimating Rollout

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. said Aug. 13 that Crash Champions has renewed its agreement with the company and expanded its use of Mobile Jumpstart 2.0, an artificial intelligence-based mobile estimating tool, across the multi-shop operator’s network.

The expansion extends photo-driven, AI-assisted estimate creation deeper into one of the largest MSO networks in the country. Mobile Jumpstart 2.0 uses AI and computer vision to guide photo capture autonomously and label images in real time, according to CCC. The company said the approach helps repairers build estimates faster and more consistently, reducing administrative work.

“Mobile Jumpstart 2.0 is a strong example of AI being used where it can make a practical difference — inside the workflow our teams already use,” said Mark Miller, chief information officer at Crash Champions. “By helping automate routine estimating tasks, CCC’s technology gives our teams more time to focus on repair quality, customer care, and the expertise our customers count on.”

Crash Champions was the first multi-shop operator to adopt Mobile Jumpstart, in 2025. CCC said the tool captures an average of 84% of the final total repair bill in 70 seconds, compared with a process that would typically take 15 to 30 minutes.

“From AI-powered estimating to solutions that simplify research and support customers throughout the repair journey, CCC’s technology is designed to help repair professionals spend less time on administrative work and more time delivering exceptional outcomes,” said Mark Fincher, vice president of product management at CCC.

The renewal covers additional CCC products already in use at Crash Champions. The operator offers consumer financing through CCC’s integration with Sunbit, marketed to customers as Fix Now Pay Later, giving eligible customers access to pay-over-time options for repair costs and deductibles. Crash Champions also uses CCC Build Sheets, which surfaces VIN-specific vehicle data — installed options, trim packages, paint codes and parts information — inside CCC ONE for use in building repair plans.

Crash Champions operates more than 650 repair centers in 38 states, including its LUXE | EV Certified locations.