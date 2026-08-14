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Auto Care Association President and CEO Bill Hanvey to Retire in 2027

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Board of directors engages Korn Ferry to lead the search for a successor. Hanvey will lead the association through the transition.

Bill Hanvey will retire as president and CEO of the Auto Care Association effective June 30, 2027, the association’s board of directors announced Aug. 12, ending a tenure that began in December 2015.

Bill Hanvey will retire from his position as President and CEO of the Auto Care Association in 2027.

The change puts new leadership atop one of the aftermarket’s principal advocacy organizations while its central federal policy fight remains unresolved. The Auto Care Association is among the

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