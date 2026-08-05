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SUN Collision Names Winners of Three-Week Summer Sweepstakes

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SUN Collision has named the three winners of its Summer Sweepstakes, a three-week promotion that awarded a $100 gift card to one entrant each Friday through the company’s Facebook page.

The winners are Adam Godinez of Grubbs Collision and Motorsports, Aaron Lewis of Lewis Auto and Tara Rivera of Riveras Repairs.

“We’re thrilled to congratulate the Summer Sweepstakes winners and thank everyone who participated,” said Chris Bonneau, business manager for SUN Collision. “The sweepstakes is a fun way to show our appreciation for our customers and followers.”

Bonneau said additional promotions will be announced through SUN Collision’s social media

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