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State Farm Begins Issuing $5 Billion Policyholder Dividend

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State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company has begun issuing payments on its one-time $5 billion cash dividend to qualifying auto customers, the largest policyholder distribution in the insurer’s history. Millions of customers have already received individual payments.

State Farm logoThe dividend covers more than 49 million insured vehicles and is being distributed in waves. Each payment is calculated as a percentage of the premium a customer paid on each qualifying policy in 2025, and the percentage varies by state, ranging from 4% to 10%.

The distribution is the consumer-facing end of a reversal in auto insurance economics that collision repairers have experienced

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