Progressive Says It Has Become the Largest U.S. Personal Auto Writer

The company says it captured roughly 75% of industry premium growth in 2025 and is now cutting rates across states representing 63% of its premium base as claim frequency declines.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) has become the largest writer of U.S. personal auto insurance measured by trailing 12-month direct premiums written, Personal Lines President Pat Callahan said during the company’s second quarter investor relations event Aug. 4.

“Coming off an incredibly strong 2025 when we captured approximately 75% of the total industry premium growth, we recently achieved the milestone of becoming the largest U.S. personal auto writer in the