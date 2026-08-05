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AkzoNobel and Axalta Shareholders Approve $25 Billion Merger of Equals

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Shareholders of Akzo Nobel N.V. and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. voted today to approve the companies’ roughly $25 billion all-stock merger of equals, clearing the last shareholder condition on a transaction that would create the world’s No. 2 coatings company.

The combination would unite two of the largest suppliers of automotive refinish coatings to the global collision repair industry, pairing Axalta’s Cromax, Standox, Spies-Hecker and Nason brands with AkzoNobel’s Sikkens, Lesonal and Wanda lines. Axalta counts about 95,000 refinish customers, 90% of them small businesses, and supplies roughly 13 of the 20 largest multiple-shop operators in North America.

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