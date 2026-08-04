SEMA Awards $100,000 in Scholarships and Loan Forgiveness to 50 Recipients

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) awarded $100,000 through its SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund to 50 students and employees of member companies, the association announced Aug. 4.

The total is the largest in the program’s history and the first to reach $100,000, up from the $99,500 awarded to 50 recipients in 2025 and the $99,000 distributed to 46 recipients in 2024.

“We were impressed by the knowledge and passion for the industry that shined through the applications of this year’s winners,” said Joe Escobar, SEMA project manager of recognition programs.

The awards split into two tracks. Forty scholarships went