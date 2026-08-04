PPG Launches Quickline Waterborne Refinish System in U.S. and Canada

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) on Aug. 3 introduced the PPG Quickline waterborne refinish system, a portfolio of basecoats, undercoats, clearcoats, toners and ancillary products for collision repair facilities in the United States and Canada.

PPG says the products are formulated to hold color and finish quality across a range of application environments.

“Not all body shops operate under ideal conditions, but they all need to deliver quality repairs consistently,” said Brian Osterried, PPG collision operational product manager, Automotive Refinish.

The company said the toner portfolio, paired with its digital color tools, is intended to help technicians hit OEM color