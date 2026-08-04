Michael Horne Named Chief Financial Officer at Certified Collision Group

Certified Collision Group has named Michael Horne chief financial officer, effective July 20.

Horne brings more than a decade of financial leadership experience across private equity-backed, multi-entity organizations. He joins CCG from Babilou Family US, which operates as Little Sprouts, a multi-state, private equity-backed early education platform. There he led enterprise financial planning and analysis, controllership, strategic planning and treasury and liquidity management across more than 40 operating units and multiple legal entities.

“Mike brings the quality of financial leadership CCG needs to continue to provide value to our