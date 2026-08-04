Ford Issues New ADAS Position Statement in Latest On Target Magazine

Ford Motor Company has issued a new collision repair position statement covering advanced driver assistance systems, bringing its Ford-brand roster to 12. The statement is detailed in the 2026 Vol. 2 edition of On Target, the automaker’s quarterly collision repair publication.

Posted for both Ford and Lincoln vehicles as “ADAS Integrity and Technical Imperatives,” the document covers ADAS repair definitions, pre- and post-repair diagnostic scanning and system calibration, and addresses how sensor obstructions, vehicle modifications and aftermarket parts affect ADAS performance. It joins the 11 statements Ford reissued last fall.

The latest On Target issue also names 75