Collision Repair Education Foundation Awards Over $196,000 in 2026 Scholarships

More than 100 students benefit from industry support.

The Collision Repair Education Foundation distributed $196,230 in scholarships to 102 collision repair students through its 2026 Student Scholarship program. Additionally, for the third consecutive year, the Women’s Industry Network (WIN) partnered with CREF to administer its U.S. scholarship program, awarding $29,500 in scholarships and 20 tool kits to students pursuing collision repair careers.

Seventeen industry and non-industry funders backed the 2026 slate, ranging from $40,230 from PPG and the PPG Foundation to a $500 memorial award, and several — including Driven Brands, Hearst, CSN Collision and VIVE Collision — funded CREF