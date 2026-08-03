U.S. Traffic Volume Down in May Compared to 2025

First year-over-year monthly decline since February 2025 as pump prices reached their highest monthly average since July 2022.

Traffic volume in May was down in the U.S. overall, the first year-over-year decline in monthly travel since February 2025, as gasoline prices continued to climb amid the war with Iran. Travel for the month of May is estimated at 293.2 billion vehicle miles nationwide according to the most recent data released by the Federal Highway Administration, down 2.0 billion vehicle miles, or 0.7%, nationally year-over-year (YoY).

The decline follows fourteen consecutive months of year-over-year increases. Monthly traffic had increased YoY by