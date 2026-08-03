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Nearly Two-Thirds of Recreational Vehicles Stolen in 2025 Remain Unrecovered, NICB Reports

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A total of 58,957 recreational vehicles were reported stolen to law enforcement in 2025, a 20% decline from the prior year, but approximately 63% of them have never been recovered, according to a new analysis from the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

NICB logoThe category NICB tracks covers motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and watercraft rather than motorhomes, and the recovery gap shapes how those claims settle.

Motorcycles accounted for more than three-quarters of the category. Owners reported 44,564 motorcycles stolen in 2025, and 41% were eventually recovered — the highest recovery rate among the vehicle types in the analysis.

“Recreational vehicles are

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