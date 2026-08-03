Fix Auto UK Creates Head of Service Delivery Role as It Targets 350 Repairers

Fix Auto UK has appointed regional business manager Steve Lawrence to the newly created role of head of service delivery, effective immediately, and will build a service delivery division around him as the franchise network pursues a target of 350 repairers within 10 years.

Lawrence reports to Mark Hutchins, operations director for Fix Auto UK, and will lead a department the company said will be strengthened through a number of additional appointments. The division was created to keep the network’s services aligned