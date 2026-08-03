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Collision Industry Foundation Seeks Trustee Candidates

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The Collision Industry Foundation is accepting applications for its Board of Trustees through Sept. 30, with newly elected trustees taking office after the January 2027 board meeting.

The foundation raises and distributes emergency aid to collision repair professionals who suffer significant losses in natural disasters and other catastrophic events, and its trustees set the fundraising and disbursement priorities that govern that work. In February 2025, the board set aside $250,000 for industry members affected by the wildfires in Southern California and accepted assistance applications through March 31 of that year.

Trustees serve three-year terms and attend seven board meetings annually.

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