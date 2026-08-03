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ASA Builds Rebooted NACE/CARS Around SPARK Repair-Knowledge Framework

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The Automotive Service Association has organized its rebooted NACE and CARS event around a repair-education framework it calls SPARK — Safe Profitable Automotive Repair Knowledge — and has already begun releasing instructional videos under that name ahead of the Sept. 29 program in San Antonio.

NACE | CARSThe framework ties the event to the documentation and procedural demands that now determine whether a repair is both correct and paid for. Advanced driver assistance systems, OEM repair procedures and expanding documentation requirements have added steps that shops must perform and substantiate, and ASA leaders said the resulting cost pressure is closing repair businesses.

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