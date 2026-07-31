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ProColor Collision Adds North Hollywood Facility to Network

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ProColor Collision has added a North Hollywood, Calif. collision repair facility, ProColor Collision NoHo to its U.S. network, converting the former Integrity Collision Center.

The addition extends the brand’s buildout in the San Fernando Valley and the broader Los Angeles market.

Owner Vrezh Isayan brings more than 40 years of collision repair experience to the network. The shop has operated in North Hollywood since its founding, building its business on repeat customers and local referrals.

“We have been in the collision repair industry for over 40 years, and from the very beginning, our goal has been to provide reliable repairs

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