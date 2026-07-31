North Carolina Charges Towing Company Manager in $4,250 Fraudulent Invoice Case

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of Antonio Lorenzo Covington, 32, of 114 Woodman Ave., Charlotte, on felony charges of insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretense. Special agents with the state Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Covington, general manager of Tow Godz LLC, of submitting a $4,250 fraudulent towing invoice to Peak Property and Casualty Insurance Corp.

The invoice included a $500 “clean up” fee and a $750 “special equipment” fee, according to the arrest warrant. Surveillance video and witness statements indicated that no clean up was performed and no special equipment was