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Gas Prices Hold Near $4.10 as Elevated Crude Clouds Seasonal Relief

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The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was essentially unchanged over the past week at $4.098, AAA reported July 30. Crude oil prices remain in the $80-a-barrel range as instability lingers along the Strait of Hormuz, AAA said, and could prevent the seasonal decline that typically arrives in August as road trips wind down and fall routines resume.

Pump prices holding above $4 into August sustain the fuel-cost pressure that returned in late July and leave consumer driving exposed through the remainder of the peak travel season, with implications for miles driven and crash frequency.

The flat

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