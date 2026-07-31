Consumer Sentiment Continued to Improve in Final July Reading

Index reaches a five-month high but stays below year-ago levels.

Consumer sentiment rose 11.5% in July in the final reading from the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers, with the Index of Consumer Sentiment revised up to 55.2 from the preliminary figure of 54.4. The index reached its highest level in five months but remained 10.5% below the 61.7 recorded in July 2025.

Consumer sentiment is considered a leading indicator of economic activity, and the gauge bears on whether households buy new vehicles, keep driving, absorb higher insurance premiums and authorize discretionary vehicle repairs.

The final figure came in above