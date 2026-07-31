CCC Reports Second Quarter Revenue of $285.9 Million

AI Solutions Reach 11% of Sales

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) reported second quarter revenue of $285.9 million, an increase of 9.8% from $260.5 million a year earlier, as insurers and large collision repair operators moved artificial intelligence tools out of pilot programs and into production use.

The Chicago-based software provider posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $115.5 million, up 6.8% from $108.1 million and above the high end of its guidance range. Net income was $20.8 million, compared with $13.0 million in the second quarter of 2025.

CCC said solutions it classifies as AI-based now account for approximately 11% of total revenue and are growing about 45% year over year. That mix shift lands inside daily repair and claims workflows: automated handling of estimate change requests passed between repair facilities and insurers, earlier identification of total losses and estimates initiated through the company’s Mobile Jumpstart tool. CCC says its platform connects more than 35,000 businesses across the insurance economy, and the company reported it supports more than 900,000 users.

The results are the first CCC has reported since CollisionWeek reported July 10 that the company had hired Morgan Stanley to advise on a possible sale and had approached prospective buyers, including private equity firms, according to a Reuters report. Neither the earnings release nor management’s prepared remarks mentioned the process, and no analyst raised it during the question period.

“CCC delivered another quarter of solid execution, with second quarter revenue growth of 10% and adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 40%,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, chairman and chief executive officer.

Rod Christo, interim chief financial officer, said AI-based products supplied 4 percentage points of the quarter’s growth, attributing the contribution to auto physical damage solutions, subrogation and EvolutionIQ, the disability and injury claims technology company CCC acquired in 2025. Roughly 7.5 percentage points of total growth came from cross-sell, upsell and AI adoption within the existing client base, with about 2.5 percentage points from new customers.

“We are a scale player in AI today, generating more than $120 million of annualized revenue from AI-based solutions that are growing at nearly 50% year-over-year,” Ramamurthy said.

Software gross dollar retention was 98%, unchanged from the prior quarter. Net dollar retention was 107%, level with the first quarter and up from 106% for full year 2025.

CCC did not disclose industry claim volume trends in its second quarter materials. A year earlier, the company said claim volumes had fallen 8% year over year, creating roughly 1 percentage point of headwind to growth, and Ramamurthy told analysts in August 2025 that consumers were raising deductibles, reducing coverage on older vehicles and avoiding nonessential claims.

Two insurers ranked among the five largest by 2025 direct premium written expanded their use of CCC’s AI-based claims routing during the quarter through deployments of the company’s First Look product, which flags likely total losses earlier in the claim. One added the product alongside a multiyear extension of its auto physical damage agreement; the other added it under an existing multiyear contract.

A top-five insurer also adopted CCC’s AI-based subrogation product, which the company said makes it the largest carrier to do so to date.

Tim Welsh, president, said subrogation had been a largely manual corner of claims handling.

“And this is a process that has historically been quite manual in a lot of cases without a lot of really leading-edge technology,” Welsh said.

Welsh said carriers are adding AI products both at contract renewal and between renewal cycles.

“We are seeing carriers get through the testing of the additional AI solutions often before they renew and they want to capture that value right away,” Welsh said. “So AI solutions are additive to what we are doing.”

Ramamurthy said the pace of deployment reflects a long runway of customer testing.

“We are 10 years into our AI journey,” Ramamurthy said. “So our customers have actually tested, deployed and have gained confidence because we have literally tens of thousands of users who have now gotten more comfortable with our AI and the results it’s producing.”

CCC renewed and expanded a multiyear agreement with one of the largest independent collision repair operators in the country, which the company did not name. That operator was the first multi-store operator to adopt Mobile Jumpstart in 2025 and now uses Jumpstart to initiate approximately 98% of its repair estimates. It is an early user of Mobile Jumpstart 2.0, which applies agentic AI to estimate creation.

“We are seeing strong adoption of AI-based solutions across other large MSOs as well, including double-digit increases in participating repair facilities and estimates initiated through Jumpstart,” Ramamurthy said.

Two additional large MSOs expanded their use of Mobile Jumpstart during the quarter, according to the earnings release.

CCC also reported early traction for the consumer financing capability it added to CCC ONE through a partnership with Sunbit. The company said more than 2,000 shops had been onboarded and millions of dollars financed since the April launch, and that one of the largest MSOs in the country had deployed it across a coast-to-coast network. CCC introduced the Sunbit integration April 15, citing data showing self-pay repairs represent more than 25% of repair orders generated in CCC ONE. CCC did not identify the operator; Crash Champions activated a nationwide Sunbit program in May across more than 650 locations in 38 states.

The company said it works with 10 diagnostics partners and more than 250 ecosystem partners spanning more than 20 business areas, from towing and salvage to consumer engagement. Approximately 20 carriers, including multiple top-10 insurers, use an integrated medical claims service CCC offers with partner Tempus.

Adjusted gross profit was $217.3 million, a margin of 76%, down from 78% a year earlier. CCC said it remains on a path toward a long-term target of approximately 80% as newer solution revenue scales.

Adjusted operating expenses were $115.7 million, up 7%, which the company attributed to higher resource-related expenses, professional services fees and technology investments. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 40%, down about 110 basis points year over year; excluding a $2 million one-time benefit tied to the exit of a vendor relationship in the second quarter of 2025, CCC said margins were roughly flat. Through the first half of 2026, adjusted EBITDA margin was 41.6%.

Outlook

CCC guided third quarter revenue to a range of $289.5 million to $291.5 million, representing 9% growth at the midpoint, and adjusted EBITDA to $118.0 million to $120.0 million.

For full year 2026, the company projected revenue of $1.158 billion to $1.164 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $485.0 million to $491.0 million. CCC narrowed and raised the midpoint of its full year revenue growth range to 9.5% to 10% from 9% to 10%.