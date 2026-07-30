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UVeye Enters Canadian Market With Automated Vehicle Inspection Systems

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UVeye has expanded into Canada, with its computer vision inspection systems now operating at dealerships in British Columbia and Ontario and additional installations planned across the country through the rest of 2026.

The expansion pushes automated damage documentation into a market where harsh road conditions and severe weather produce the internal and external damage that manual walkarounds routinely miss. UVeye’s technology has already crossed from the dealership service lane into collision repair and claims work in the United States: a collision center in Carmel, Ind., became the first collision repair facility to adopt the systems in 2023, and the

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