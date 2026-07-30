PPG Reports Second Quarter Sales of $4.5 Billion

Automotive refinish coatings declined on strong prior year comparison but the company said U.S. distributor destocking is finished and refinish volumes projected to return to growth in the third quarter.

PPG (NYSE: PPG) reported second quarter 2026 net sales of $4.5 billion, up 7% year over year, and said automotive refinish coatings organic sales fell by a double-digit percentage on a comparison to customer order patterns weighted to the first half of 2025.

The refinish decline was the single largest drag on the quarter. It cut 300 basis points from Performance Coatings segment EBITDA margin and offset earnings growth in