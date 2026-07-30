LKQ North America Returns to Growth as Alternative Parts Utilization Tops 40%

Alternative parts utilization set a second consecutive record — though a ERP system conversion in Germany drove a cut to full-year guidance.

LKQ Corporation’s (NASDAQ: LKQ) North America segment returned to organic revenue growth in the second quarter for the first time since 2023, as alternative parts utilization exceeded 40% and the decline in repairable claims narrowed to a range the company estimated at 1% to 3%.

North America parts and services organic revenue rose 0.5%. Utilization of alternative parts in the segment’s aftermarket collision business surpassed the record set in the first quarter, when it reached nearly 40% through