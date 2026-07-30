GM Rewrites ADAS Position Statement to Prohibit Salvaged and Aftermarket Sensors

Vehicle manufacturer adds “strictly prohibits” language to three collision position statements and publishes a new statement barring trailer hitch repair and non-GM hitches.

General Motors has rewritten its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems collision position statement to prohibit the use of salvaged, recycled, reconditioned, remanufactured and aftermarket ADAS sensors and related components, replacing advisory language that had discouraged non-Genuine parts in sensor areas.

The revised ADAS statement, dated June 2, 2026, is one of three GM collision position statements updated since March. GM revised its supplemental restraint systems statement June 23 and published a new statement the same day covering trailer