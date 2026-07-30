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Bosch Adds Mercedes-Benz Secure Access, 2026 Coverage in ADS X Software Updates

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Bosch Diagnostics released software updates 7.3 and 7.4 for its ADS X series scan tools, adding support for 2026 model year vehicles, additional ADAS calibrations and a secure-access method for Mercedes-Benz vehicles that no longer requires an AutoAuth subscription.

Bosch logoTechnicians scanning late-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles can now reach control modules protected by Certificate Based Automotive Security, or CeBAS, using Seed & Key authentication through MBA unlock. The change eliminates the need for a Mercedes-Benz subscription with AutoAuth, removing a recurring cost and an administrative step from the secure-access workflow. Across the two releases, Bosch added more than 10,700 new special tests

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