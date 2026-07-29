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Collision Coverage Losses Rose in First Quarter of 2026 for the First Time in Over Two Years

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Increase in paid claim cost more than offset the continued drop in claim counts, which slowed to the smallest year-over-year decline in two years. Quarterly collision claim counts have been down versus the previous year for twelve consecutive quarters.

The latest available Fast Track Monitoring system data from the Independent Statistical Service Inc. (ISS) showed that the year-over-year rate of decline in quarterly collision coverage claims slowed sharply in the first quarter of 2026 to the smallest drop since the first quarter of 2024. Claims on a quarterly basis were down year-over-year for the twelfth consecutive quarter. Losses, however, were

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