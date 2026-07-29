Caliber Technician Apprentice Program Reaches 3,000th Graduate

Caliber said July 28 that its Technician Apprentice Program has produced its 3,000th graduate, a Navy veteran who completed the paid apprenticeship earlier this year.

The milestone represents an increase of roughly 700 graduates since October, when Caliber reported approximately 2,300 program completions. The company now operates more than 1,850 centers in 42 states.

“Reaching 3,000 graduates is an important milestone, but the real impact is measured by the careers our teammates build,” said Jaime Angell, senior director of apprenticeships and transitional programs at Caliber. “TAP creates opportunities for people to develop valuable skills, build meaningful careers and help strengthen