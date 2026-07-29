Axalta Reports Second Quarter Sales of $1.35 Billion as Refinish Grows 6%

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) reported second quarter net sales of $1.35 billion, up 3% year over year, and record adjusted earnings, as refinish net sales rose 6% and the coatings supplier secured more than 1,900 net new collision repair facilities in the first half of 2026.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 5% to a quarterly record of $305 million, producing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.7%, up 30 basis points from the prior year period and the 10th consecutive quarter above 20%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 13% to a record $0.72.