CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Axalta Reports Second Quarter Sales of $1.35 Billion as Refinish Grows 6%

Axalta Reports Second Quarter Sales of $1.35 Billion as Refinish Grows 6%

By Leave a Comment

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) reported second quarter net sales of $1.35 billion, up 3% year over year, and record adjusted earnings, as refinish net sales rose 6% and the coatings supplier secured more than 1,900 net new collision repair facilities in the first half of 2026.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 5% to a quarterly record of $305 million, producing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.7%, up 30 basis points from the prior year period and the 10th consecutive quarter above 20%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 13% to a record $0.72.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey