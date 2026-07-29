ASE Instructor Training Conference Centers on Technician Pipeline

The 16th annual ASE Instructor Training Conference put the technician shortage at the center of its program, drawing automotive, truck and collision repair instructors from high schools, community colleges and trade schools to Frisco, Texas, July 20-23 for more than 20 hours of technical update training.

The event, presented by the ASE Education Foundation, is the nation’s largest instructor training gathering of its kind and feeds the labor pipeline collision repair facilities have struggled to fill. The foundation estimates the industry has openings for roughly 128,000 technicians a year while training programs produce about 37,000, and that only one in