CCIF Announces Agenda, Opens Registration for Sept. 16-17 Montreal Event

The Canadian Collision Industry Forum (CCIF) has opened registration for CCIF Montreal and published the full agenda for the Sept. 16-17 event, which will be held at the Montreal Airport Marriott In-Terminal Hotel in Dorval, Quebec.

Artificial intelligence runs through the program more heavily than any other topic. Three of the day’s eight sessions address AI directly — shop floor adoption, the technician experience, and claims and repair workflows on the insurance side. High-voltage electric vehicle safety, shop valuation and sale, and the vocational-school-to-shop-floor pipeline fill out the agenda.

The event opens with a networking reception from 6 to 9:30