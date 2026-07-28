Carolinas Collision Association Sets Oct. 17 Speed to Succeed Fundraiser

The Carolinas Collision Association will hold its 2026 Speed to Succeed fundraiser Oct. 17 at Trackhouse Motorplex in Mooresville, N.C., with sponsor registration opening Aug. 1.

The go-kart racing event is the funding source for CCA’s Tool Grant Program, which has awarded $48,000 to 24 entry-level technicians in North and South Carolina since the program was established in 2023, according to the association. The $2,000 grants cover the professional tool sets students must buy before they can start work, an upfront cost the association identifies as a barrier for graduates entering collision repair facilities.

Eight students received grants this spring.