Carfax Used Car Index Rises 0.1% in July

Rate of increase down from levels earlier this year.

Used-vehicle listing prices on Carfax rose 0.1% in July, an average of about $50 per vehicle, the smallest monthly increase in several months and an indication that the run-up in used-vehicle values that carried through the spring has largely stalled, according to data released by Carfax.

The July move amounts to roughly one-seventh the pace Carfax recorded a month earlier, when prices rose 1.3%, or slightly more than $350 per vehicle, in June, and a small fraction of the 3.1% cross-segment jump — more than $870 per vehicle — the