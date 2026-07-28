Branch Partners with CrashBay for Direct Repair Program

Branch, the digital-first insurer, said today it has expanded its direct repair program through CrashBay, connecting policyholders to a vetted repair network with managed claims coordination. The companies said the program went from decision to launch in under three weeks.

The arrangement routes Branch collision claims to repair facilities through a third-party marketplace rather than through a network the carrier builds and staffs itself.

CrashBay do matches carrier repair needs to a vetted network and manages the work, the payments and customer communication through repair completion.

“CrashBay integrated our managed repair program within our claims management system in under three